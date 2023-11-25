Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned 0.08% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Get Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF alerts:

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GAMR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40.

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.