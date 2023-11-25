Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $381,000 in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.