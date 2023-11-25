Smith Moore & CO. Has $777,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 112.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 209,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,412,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 285,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 549,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,335. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

