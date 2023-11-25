Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Black Hills by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,285. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

