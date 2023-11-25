B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 52,375 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.