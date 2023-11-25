B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $8.65 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

HAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 2,266,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,985. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

