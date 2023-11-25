B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 22,714 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,822. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

