State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $525.59. The company had a trading volume of 280,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

