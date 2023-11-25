State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,303 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.84. The stock had a trading volume of 275,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.