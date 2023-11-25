State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,450 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Snowflake worth $57,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,849. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

