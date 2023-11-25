Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.41.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.