Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 28,327 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.72. 395,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,234. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

