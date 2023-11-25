Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95,800 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $141.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,704 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

