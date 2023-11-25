Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,149,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,424,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 795,500 shares of company stock worth $65,979,891. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

