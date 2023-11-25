Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 49,242 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,242 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 2,034,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,124. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.