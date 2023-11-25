Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,494,000 after buying an additional 161,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,321. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

