Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.54. 379,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

