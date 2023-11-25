Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2,239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,958 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 920,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.