Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 46,136 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.72. 152,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.