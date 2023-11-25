Smith Moore & CO. Sells 158 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

