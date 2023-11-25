Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 305 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 916,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,804. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

