Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $170,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,100. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

