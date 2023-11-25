Bridgewater Associates LP Has $28.92 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,536. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

