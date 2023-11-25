Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 736,427 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,427 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of NIO worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 22,881,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,723,188. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

