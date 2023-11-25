Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 21,306 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 964.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $231.95. The stock had a trading volume of 396,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.32. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.