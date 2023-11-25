Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

ZBH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 605,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,848. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.