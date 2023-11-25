Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

