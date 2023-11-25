Smith Moore & CO. Sells 376 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,555. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

