Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 314,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.