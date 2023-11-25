Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 71,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 380,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,177.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,599. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.