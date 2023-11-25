The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Johnson Controls International worth $118,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

