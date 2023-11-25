First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,664.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 36,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.