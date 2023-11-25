Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 82 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.