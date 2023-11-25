The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $142,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $433.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $435.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

