Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $132,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $399.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

