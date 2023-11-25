Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 44,767 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $80,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $275.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average is $255.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

