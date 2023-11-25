SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $109,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

