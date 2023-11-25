Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $194,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,752,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

