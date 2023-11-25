Korea Investment CORP Has $12.35 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 142.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.74 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

