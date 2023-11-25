Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Robert Half worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

