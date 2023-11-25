Franklin Resources Inc. Has $257.63 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,055,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.71% of AerCap worth $257,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

