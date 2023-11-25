SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672,689 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SBA Communications worth $190,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $235.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

