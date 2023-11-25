Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of TE Connectivity worth $291,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

