Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,169 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $293,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

