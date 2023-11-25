Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

