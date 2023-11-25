Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 20,965 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Light & Wonder worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $87.27 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

