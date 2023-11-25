Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,073,645 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073,645 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $59,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after buying an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

