Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.17 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

