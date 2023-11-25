EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of EnerSys worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 33.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

