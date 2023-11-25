State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $83,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

